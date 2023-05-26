World Environment Day celebration

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, May 25: Nabin Sarma Smriti Chora will celebrate World Environment Day with an art competition for children from class one to eight in two groups on June 4 at 2:00 pm in the JB Law College, Guwahati.
To participate, students may fill the google form or may join in JB Law College on May 28 from 2:00 pm and on June 4 from 12:30 pm onwards.
The joining fee will be Rs 150. An environment awareness meeting will also be held on June 4 from 4:00 pm in JB Law College where eminent and renowned environmentalists will deliver their lectures. Participants may contact 9401053617 or 9435049889 for more details.