World Environment Day celebration



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 25: Nabin Sarma Smriti Chora will celebrate World Environment Day with an art competition for children from class one to eight in two groups on June 4 at 2:00 pm in the JB Law College, Guwahati.

To participate, students may fill the google form or may join in JB Law College on May 28 from 2:00 pm and on June 4 from 12:30 pm onwards.

The joining fee will be Rs 150. An environment awareness meeting will also be held on June 4 from 4:00 pm in JB Law College where eminent and renowned environmentalists will deliver their lectures. Participants may contact 9401053617 or 9435049889 for more details.

