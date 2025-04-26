24.6 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 26, 2025
World Malaria Day observed in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
DIPHU, April 25: World Malaria Day (WMD) is observed globally on April 25 every year to recognize the global efforts to combat and control malaria. The initiative, organized by the World Health Organization (WHO), raises awareness about the disease and promotes actions to control, prevent, and ultimately eliminate it. This year’s theme, “Malaria ends with us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” aims to reinvigorate global and community efforts to accelerate progress towards the elimination of malaria.

Malaria, caused by parasites transmitted through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes, continues to impact millions worldwide, particularly in tropical and subtropical regions. World Malaria Day serves to highlight the progress made in the fight against the disease, honor those who have lost their lives to malaria, and mobilize resources, innovation, and public participation to reduce its burden. Alongside treatment, preventive measures are essential in protecting individuals and communities from this life-threatening illness.

In Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, the District Malaria Office (NCVBDC) under the Health & Family Welfare Department marked the day by observing various activities across 8 Medical Block PHCs. The primary observation in Karbi Anglong was held at Lumbajong Ove Chingthur ME School, Mijungdisa under the Mijungdisa Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM), Manja BPHC.

On this occasion, Dr. Semsing Singnar, Senior Medical & Health Officer and Incharge District Medical Officer, Obed Killing, District Vector Borne Disease Control Officer, Bhokto Bannerjee, Senior Malaria Inspector, and Monjir Timungpi, Community Health Officer, conducted an awareness meeting attended by the teaching staff, students, and village headmen of the area.

In West Karbi Anglong, the World Malaria Day was observed at the Joint Director of Health Services office, Hamren, with Dr. Ranjit Nath, Incharge District Health Officer (DLO), and other health officers and workers. The district conducted several activities, including awareness meetings, distribution of IEC materials, rallies, source reduction activities, ITBN camps, and a Malaria clinic. Dissemination through All India Radio was also part of the outreach to raise awareness on malaria prevention.

The joint efforts of both districts aim to strengthen public participation and drive forward the goal of eliminating malaria in the region. The official statement from the Joint Director of Health Services, Karbi Anglong, emphasized the importance of community involvement in these initiatives to reduce the burden of malaria.

