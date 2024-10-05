World Rabies Week observed in West Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

HAMREN, Oct 4: To mark World Rabies Week 2024, a district-level awareness meeting was organised at Hamren Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital (SDCH) in West Karbi Anglong district on Friday. The event, attended by prominent healthcare professionals and officials, aimed to raise awareness about rabies prevention and control. Dr Jagat Sing Teron, joint director of Health Services, Hamren, emphasised the importance of timely vaccination and early intervention after exposure to the virus. “Rabies is a deadly disease, but it can be prevented with proper awareness and vaccination. We must work together to eliminate rabies from our community,” he said. Dr Altaf Hussain, superintendent of Hamren SDCH, highlighted the hospital’s efforts in providing quality healthcare services, including rabies prevention.

Other dignitaries present included Dr Montu Kumar Shyam, SDMO (HQ), and Dr Serdihun Teronpi, M&HO-1, BAM, DDM, epidemiologist, AAM, microbiologist, DME, and staff nurses of Hamren SDCH. The awareness meeting stressed the importance of community engagement and intersectoral collaboration in eliminating rabies. It is worth mentioning that World Rabies Week is observed from September 28 to October 4. Rabies claims over 59,000 human lives annually worldwide.