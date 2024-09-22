PM Modi reassures rhino conservation; poaching drops by 86% in Assam

30.4 C
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 22: On the occasion of World Rhino Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to the protection of rhinos, one of the planet’s most iconic species, a press release said on Sunday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Prime Minister shared his dedication, stating, “Today, on #WorldRhinoDay, let us reiterate our commitment to protect one of our planet’s most iconic species—rhinos. Compliments to all those involved in rhino conservation efforts over the last many years.”

Highlighting India’s efforts in conserving the one-horned rhino, the Prime Minister expressed pride in the country’s achievements, emphasizing that India is home to a significant population of these majestic animals.

Prime Minister Modi also fondly recalled his visit to the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, known globally for its thriving population of one-horned rhinos, and encouraged everyone to visit the park to witness the conservation success story.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s remarks, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude and highlighted the state’s remarkable progress in rhino conservation.

Sarma further informed that rhino poaching has decreased by 86% in the state since the year 2016.

“Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister! Under your leadership, Assam’s rhinos are safer than ever. Since the Double Engine government took charge in 2016, poaching has dropped by 86%. We are deeply grateful for your commitment to promoting and preserving our living heritage,” Sarma stated.

