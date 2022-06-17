Yoga competition organised at NL Daulagupu stadium in Haflong

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, June 16: The Dima Hasao district administration organised a one-day Yoga competition in collaboration with The Art of Living, Dima Hasao at N L Daulagupu Sports Complex, Haflong as per directives of the Directorate of Ayush, Assam here on Wednesday.

The competition is to be held in two levels and in four categories with the winners of each category to be awarded prize money of Rs 10,000/-. Four best participants were selected from Dima Hasao for all four categories, who will now be competing at state level International Day of Yoga (IDY) to be held at Guwahati on June 21.

Deputy commissioner Nazreen Ahmed also attended the programme and congratulated the selected candidates who are now to participate in Guwahati. Speaking about the importance of Yoga and physical activities for a healthy life, DC Nazreen Ahmed spoke about the objective of the government in organising such programmes.

The Assam Yoga competition is being organized in relation to the 8th International Day of Yoga with an aim to create awareness and to motivate people upto the grass root level for adopting yoga in day to day life of people.