Yogesvara Sansthan hosts ‘Harit Yoga’ events to mark International Day of Yoga

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 19: In celebration of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), Yogesvara Sansthan organised a series of programmes under its signature event ‘Harit Yoga’ in Guwahati.

The initiative was held in collaboration with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga and the National Ayush Mission, Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

The ‘Harit Yoga’ observance began on June 18 with a Common Yoga Protocol session at Shraddhanjali Kanan, a green public park in the city.

The peaceful surroundings provided a fitting backdrop for participants to engage in holistic yoga practices led by experienced instructors.

More than 230 individuals participated in the event, including dignitaries such as Engineer Ram Swaroop Agarwala, Wing Commander Govind Barua, and Dibya Jyoti Deka, Chairman of Yogesvara Sansthan.

Following the yoga session, a yoga demonstration competition was held, featuring seven teams comprising 5 to 9 members each from various institutions and yoga groups.

The team from Astha Fitness Academy, Guwahati, was adjudged the winner and was awarded a cash prize for their performance and discipline.

Emphasising the event’s message of harmony between health and nature, participants also took part in a symbolic tree plantation drive titled “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” at Tarun Nagar.

The initiative sought to blend the practice of yoga with environmental consciousness.

As part of the ongoing observances, an environmental education campaign was also conducted at B Baruah College.

The programme featured an extempore speech competition on the themes of Yoga and Nature, which drew over 110 students despite the ongoing examination season.

Distinguished guests at the college event included Dr Satyendra Nath Barman (Principal, B. Baruah College), Dr Diganta Choudhury (Department of Chemistry and BBA Co-ordinator), Dr Satyabrata Baruah (Department of Education), Dr Joyjeet Hazarika (Department of Political Science), and Dr Soumik Benarjee (Department of Physics). Dibya Jyoti Deka, Chairman of Yogesvara Sansthan, also attended the event and delivered an interactive session highlighting the significance of yoga in promoting both personal well-being and environmental responsibility.

The programme concluded with the announcement of winners from the various competitions held throughout the day.

