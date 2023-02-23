28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 23, 2023
type here...

Youth held for decapitating head of friend

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representative Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 22: Luhit Gogoi, a young man from Jadavpur Gandhi Gaon in Teok, was arrested by the police after surrendering late on Tuesday night with the head of his friend, whom he had decapitated with a dao following an altercation. The victim, identified as Phai Sawra, was an orphan with no close relatives.

- Advertisement -

According to a police source, Luhit Gogoi had confessed to the murder and had admitted that both he and Phai Sawra were under the influence of alcohol when the altercation took place. The police source added that investigation was underway to determine the motive behind the murder.

Luhit Gogoi, who worked as a driver, lived with his mother, sister, and younger brother. His mother stated that on the night of the murder, Luhit had demanded money from her to buy alcohol. She claimed that Luhit had arrived at the house with Phai, who was already in an inebriated state. Feeling threatened, she ran inside and gave him Rs 100 before leaving the house with her daughter.

Later that night, Luhit arrived at the house with a bag from which blood was dripping. He informed his mother that he had killed a person and that he was going to surrender to the police. Shocked by the sight, she asked her daughter to call the police.

In a statement to the press, Luhit Gogoi said that he had decapitated his friend with a dao because he was angered over Phai’s alleged remarks about his sister. Both he and Phai had been gambling and drinking with other people around 7 pm, after which he had brought Phai to his nearby home.

- Advertisement -

Luhit Gogoi has been charged with murder, and the investigation is ongoing.

BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks
BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks
Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique
Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique
Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe
Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe
Top 10 Places visit in Assam
Top 10 Places visit in Assam
Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari
Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

All Assam Bhaona Competition starts

The Hills Times - 0
BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe Top 10 Places visit in Assam Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari