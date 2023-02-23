Youth held for decapitating head of friend

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 22: Luhit Gogoi, a young man from Jadavpur Gandhi Gaon in Teok, was arrested by the police after surrendering late on Tuesday night with the head of his friend, whom he had decapitated with a dao following an altercation. The victim, identified as Phai Sawra, was an orphan with no close relatives.

According to a police source, Luhit Gogoi had confessed to the murder and had admitted that both he and Phai Sawra were under the influence of alcohol when the altercation took place. The police source added that investigation was underway to determine the motive behind the murder.

Luhit Gogoi, who worked as a driver, lived with his mother, sister, and younger brother. His mother stated that on the night of the murder, Luhit had demanded money from her to buy alcohol. She claimed that Luhit had arrived at the house with Phai, who was already in an inebriated state. Feeling threatened, she ran inside and gave him Rs 100 before leaving the house with her daughter.

Later that night, Luhit arrived at the house with a bag from which blood was dripping. He informed his mother that he had killed a person and that he was going to surrender to the police. Shocked by the sight, she asked her daughter to call the police.

In a statement to the press, Luhit Gogoi said that he had decapitated his friend with a dao because he was angered over Phai’s alleged remarks about his sister. Both he and Phai had been gambling and drinking with other people around 7 pm, after which he had brought Phai to his nearby home.

Luhit Gogoi has been charged with murder, and the investigation is ongoing.