Zubeen Garg resolute on his stance against CAA, refuse to accept it under any circumstance

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 26: Renowned artist Zubeen Garg has reiterated his steadfast opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), making his stance abundantly clear in a recent statement shared via his social media platform.

- Advertisement -

Garg, a prominent figure in the movement against the controversial law, affirmed that he has vehemently opposed the act since its inception in 2017 and remains resolute in his refusal to accept it under any circumstances.

Addressing concerns and criticisms raised regarding his stance on the CAA, Garg emphasized his non-political stance, expressing his disdain for political involvement. He underscored his consistent opposition to the CAA and reaffirmed his commitment to his principles, irrespective of political affiliations or societal pressures.

During a press conference at the Dispur Press Club on Tuesday, where he discussed his upcoming film ‘Sikar’, Garg seized the opportunity to publicly address the CAA issue. Through a circular titled “কা’ৰ বিষয়ে মোৰ ক’বলগীয়া” (My Statement on CAA), he reiterated his unwavering stance against the law, denouncing it as “useless” and declaring his determination to continue protesting against it through various platforms, including stage performances and social media.

Garg’s statement reflected on the historical context of Assam’s struggles, recalling past agitations and sacrifices, including lives lost during movements such as the Assam movement and the ULFA insurgency. He expressed a solemn vow to prevent further loss of life, particularly among the youth, emphasizing the need for peaceful protests against the CAA.

- Advertisement -

Asserting the unity of the people of Assam in rejecting the divisive aspects of the CAA, Garg highlighted the ongoing legal battle against the law in the Supreme Court. He expressed his intention to contribute to the legal fight and expressed confidence in the judicial process, affirming the collective determination to overturn the CAA through legal means.

Garg asserted his belief in the eventual abolition of the CAA, stressing that it will never succeed in its current form. His impassioned declaration reflects the continued resolve of individuals like him in challenging legislation perceived as discriminatory and detrimental to the social fabric of Assam and the nation at large.