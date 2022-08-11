Aakash BYJU’S launches ‘Education for All’ for girl child

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 10: Aakash BYJU’S is organising a major drive towards inclusivity and empowerment of girl students in the arena of private coaching for higher education through ‘Education for All’, a nationwide project to offer free NEET and JEE coaching and scholarships to nearly 2000 class 7 to 12 students from underprivileged families, especially girls.

The launch took place on Wednesday across India simultaneously at 45 locations with the main event taking place at the JW Marriott Hotel, Aerocity in Delhi which was graced by JC Chaudhry, chairman; Aakash Chaudhry, managing director and Abhishek Maheshwari, CEO, Aakash BYJU’S along with other company officials.

As per the project, all identified students will appear for Aakash BYJU’S National Talent Hunt Exam – 2022 (ANTHE 2022), the institute’s flagship scholarship exam, scheduled to be held between November 5-13, 2022 across the country both online and offline mode. The top 2000 students would be given free coaching to Aakash BYJU’s most sought-after NEET and IIT-JEE coaching programs, based on special considerations.

Commenting on the initiative, Aakash Chaudhry, managing director, Aakash BYJU’S, said, “Being in the industry for so long, we see that the aspirations for medical and engineering education are only growing in our country. Our young minds are in awe of these two fields and the opportunities they afford for self-development and social contributions. However, there are millions of students who cannot afford private coaching that can hugely further their chances of cracking the entrance exams. What compounds the issue of affordability is gender disparity, where families do not come forward to spend on educating girl students beyond a certain grade. These contexts lower the morale of the students from underprivileged communities and girls in general. Through ‘Education for All’ we are doing our bit to lift the scope and expand the opportunities of coaching for professional courses for these students.”

Notably, ANTHE carries a total of 90 marks. It comprises 35 multiple-choice questions that are based on grades and streams to the students’ aspiration. For class 7 to 9 students, the questions will be from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, and Mental Ability. For class 10 students aspiring to medical education, the exam covers Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mental Ability, while for the engineering aspirants of the same class, it covers Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Mental Ability. And, for class 11 and 12 students who aim for NEET, questions will be from Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology, and for engineering aspirants, from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.