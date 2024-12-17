Airtel launches new Rs 398 prepaid plan with Hotstar subscription

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: Bharti Airtel, on Monday announced the launch of a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 398, designed to meet the evolving digital and entertainment needs of its customers, an official statement said.

- Advertisement -

The plan offers a rich suite of benefits, including unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 2GB of unlimited 5G data per day, and 100 SMS per day, all with a validity of 28 days, it further claimed.

According to the statement, the latest plan would stand out with its value offering a 28-day subscription to Hotstar Mobile, providing access to premium entertainment on the go including live sports, blockbuster movies, and popular web series, it said.

Additionally, it reflects Airtel’s commitment to delivering more than just seamless connectivity, addressing the evolving entertainment needs of customers and enhancing their overall experience.

“Consumers will be able to activate the plan easily, via the Airtel Thanks app, Airtel’s website, or through any retail outlet,” it concluded.

- Advertisement -