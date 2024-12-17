14 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
type here...

Airtel launches new Rs 398 prepaid plan with Hotstar subscription

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: Bharti Airtel, on Monday announced the launch of a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 398, designed to meet the evolving digital and entertainment needs of its customers, an official statement said.

- Advertisement -

The plan offers a rich suite of benefits, including unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 2GB of unlimited 5G data per day, and 100 SMS per day, all with a validity of 28 days, it further claimed.

Related Posts:

According to the statement, the latest plan would stand out with its value offering a 28-day subscription to Hotstar Mobile, providing access to premium entertainment on the go including live sports, blockbuster movies, and popular web series, it said.

Additionally, it reflects Airtel’s commitment to delivering more than just seamless connectivity, addressing the evolving entertainment needs of customers and enhancing their overall experience.

“Consumers will be able to activate the plan easily, via the Airtel Thanks app, Airtel’s website, or through any retail outlet,” it concluded.

- Advertisement -
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024

 

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nephrocare India calls for healthy lifestyle to prevent kidney diseases

The Hills Times -
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year 7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January 10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers 10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter 5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024