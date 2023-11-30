Amazon India launches Aurora

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Amazon India, in its continued effort to
build a diverse and inclusive workforce, announces the
launch of Aurora, a programme designed to leverage the
unique talents of individuals with learning disabilities and
provide meaningful, sustained employment to them. The
announcement follows successful pilot where Amazon India
worked with Sol’s ARC, a non-profit organization based in
Mumbai that conducts vocational training for autistic and
intellectual disability cohorts, in harnessing the talent of a
batch of young adults in the company’s delivery station in
Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad. We have
over 35 associates working now at our fulfilment center,
sortation center and delivery Station area. Amazon India aims
to onboard many more people with learning disabilities this
year.
Speaking on the launch of the programme, Liju Thomas,
director – HR Operations, Amazon India, said, “At Amazon,
we are passionate about creating a diverse workforce to
reflect our customer base and ensure we tap into their
diverse perspectives. We strongly believe that diversity in the
workplace helps create a better, more inclusive environment
and we are invested to create opportunities for the
underrepresented cohorts. With the introduction of
Amazon’s new leadership principle “Strive to be the Earth’s
Best Employer”, we have further strengthened our efforts to
build a culture that is welcoming and inclusive, enabling our
employees to have a sense of belonging, value, and
opportunity. ‘Aurora’ is yet another initiative towards
creating a truly inclusive and equitable workplace for people
with learning disabilities.
Khushi Thakkar, an associate with learning disability, at
Amazon’s delivery station in Mumbai, joined Amazon’s pilot
program with Sol’s Arc. The program has built her confidence
and social skills as she shares in her own words, ‘‘I never
thought that I would be a part of a workplace. At Amazon, I
am learning to scan, and sort customer orders. With the
support of seniors and my co-workers, I am also learning new
things at work. I am extremely happy and my parents and
teachers at Sol’s Arc are very proud of me!’’
Besides hiring talent with learning disabilities, Amazon’s
Aurora programme will also focus on building groundwork
and support mechanisms, such as increasing employee
awareness and inspiring employees to be allies to those with
learning disabilities. Training sessions for existing employees
will be increased to make them aware and help them gain
more sensitivity towards this cohort, Amazon India will also
learn and use existing global practices if any and tailor them
as necessary to meet the needs of employees in India.
Listening Sessions’ will be conducted with associates to
understand their feedback to ensure appropriate
interventions are made to drive positive experience.