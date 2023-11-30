Amazon India launches Aurora

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Amazon India, in its continued effort to

build a diverse and inclusive workforce, announces the

launch of Aurora, a programme designed to leverage the

unique talents of individuals with learning disabilities and

provide meaningful, sustained employment to them. The

announcement follows successful pilot where Amazon India

worked with Sol’s ARC, a non-profit organization based in

Mumbai that conducts vocational training for autistic and

intellectual disability cohorts, in harnessing the talent of a

batch of young adults in the company’s delivery station in

Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad. We have

over 35 associates working now at our fulfilment center,

sortation center and delivery Station area. Amazon India aims

to onboard many more people with learning disabilities this

year.

Speaking on the launch of the programme, Liju Thomas,

director – HR Operations, Amazon India, said, “At Amazon,

we are passionate about creating a diverse workforce to

reflect our customer base and ensure we tap into their

diverse perspectives. We strongly believe that diversity in the

workplace helps create a better, more inclusive environment

and we are invested to create opportunities for the

underrepresented cohorts. With the introduction of

Amazon’s new leadership principle “Strive to be the Earth’s

Best Employer”, we have further strengthened our efforts to

build a culture that is welcoming and inclusive, enabling our

employees to have a sense of belonging, value, and

opportunity. ‘Aurora’ is yet another initiative towards

creating a truly inclusive and equitable workplace for people

with learning disabilities.

Khushi Thakkar, an associate with learning disability, at

Amazon’s delivery station in Mumbai, joined Amazon’s pilot

program with Sol’s Arc. The program has built her confidence

and social skills as she shares in her own words, ‘‘I never

thought that I would be a part of a workplace. At Amazon, I

am learning to scan, and sort customer orders. With the

support of seniors and my co-workers, I am also learning new

things at work. I am extremely happy and my parents and

teachers at Sol’s Arc are very proud of me!’’

Besides hiring talent with learning disabilities, Amazon’s

Aurora programme will also focus on building groundwork

and support mechanisms, such as increasing employee

awareness and inspiring employees to be allies to those with

learning disabilities. Training sessions for existing employees

will be increased to make them aware and help them gain

more sensitivity towards this cohort, Amazon India will also

learn and use existing global practices if any and tailor them

as necessary to meet the needs of employees in India.

Listening Sessions’ will be conducted with associates to

understand their feedback to ensure appropriate

interventions are made to drive positive experience.