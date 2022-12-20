Assam’s JSB Infrastructures Wins Economic Times Realty Award 2022

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 19: JSB Infrastructures, added another feather to its glory as it received two prestigious awards from The Economic Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2022. Economic Times Real Estate Awards is one of the leading and most prestigious awards in the real estate sector.

“I am feeling honoured to receive such a prestigious award from Economic Times Realty. I would like to thank all the jury members for choosing JSB Spring Field and JSB Aranya for the two awards. This is an acknowledgment of our endeavour to provide quality branded home solutions to the people of Assam and deep encouragement to augment our conviction to create modern residential complexes with world-class facilities. This kind of award from such an august body instills confidence among the future buyers as well,” said Nikunj Harlalka, managing partner, JSB Infrastructures.