Fat Tiger Opens Its Exclusive QSR Cafe At Bharalumukh

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Jan 25: Fat Tiger India recently opened its exclusive Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) cafe at AT Road in Guwahati.
The exclusive QSR was inaugurated by chief guest Dr Akshata Narain, director of AM Television in the presence of guest of honour Rinkie Kalita, a woman entrepreneur. Restaurant in-charge Yogesh Maheshwari said, “We are serving mainly teas, momos, and meals. Our teas are very unique called Cheezos – iced tea served with cheese on top.
We have bubble teas that are made with absolutely unique boba pearls. In momos, apart from regular momos, we have a variety of offerings like whole wheat momos, Italian momos, Kurkure momos, baozi momos, etc.”
The QSR has a sitting capacity of 20 people at a time. Further, the customers can also pre-book the place for a small get-together, functions, etc.