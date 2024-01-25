FINER hosts North East Renewable Energy & Electric Vehicle Expo

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 24: The Federation of Industry & Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER) proudly announces the successful organisation of the 1st ever North East Renewable Energy & Electric Vehicle Expo (NEREV)-2024. The 3-day expo which started from January 21, 2024 at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati successfully concluded on January 23, 2024. NEREV-2024 which was organised with the active support of the Ministry of new & renewable energy, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of DONER, and Ministry of road transport and highways attracted significant attention and participation from key stakeholders in the industry. This groundbreaking event marks the first-ever expo dedicated to renewable energy and electric vehicles in the North Eastern Region, setting a new standard for such initiatives. Eventage Trade Fair & Events Pvt Ltd is an associate of the FINER for the NEREV-2024.

More than 70 prominent companies from across India actively participated in NEREV-2024. Renowned brands such as Mercedes and Audi showcased their electric vehicles, drawing attention from an enthusiastic audience. Participants from Delhi, Gujarat, Bangalore, and Hyderabad added a pan-Indian dimension to the expo, making it a diverse and enriching platform for the exchange of ideas and innovations in renewable energy and electric vehicles. Attendees had the unique opportunity to test ride electric vehicles, gaining firsthand experience with the latest technologies in the field.

The 3 day Expo was inaugurated by Ashok Singhal, minister of urban affairs and irrigation, government of Assam. The expo attracted a footfall of over 3000 attendees, demonstrating the keen interest and relevance of the event in the region.

The expo also featured technical sessions and workshops, with a focus on solar technology. These sessions proved to be highly beneficial for budding entrepreneurs and students, providing valuable insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of renewable energy.

The expo showcased the latest advancements in renewable energy and electric vehicles and fostered collaborations and discussions that will shape the future of sustainable technology in the Northeast India.