FINER Organises International Co-Operation Summit In Shillong

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: Under the aegis of Ministry of MSME, Government of India, Federation of Industry & Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER) has successfully organised International Co-Operation Summit 2022 in Shillong on Friday. The one-day event was well supported by MSME Di, Shillong, Khadi & Village Industries Commission, Meghalaya and Department of Commerce & Industries, Meghalaya. The event was attended by Shri Pal, assistant section officer, Ministry of MSME, Government of India and Hemant Sharma, section officer, Ministry of MSME, Government of India.

Earlier Binit Todi, director-FINER welcomed everyone followed by address by R S Nongbri, assistant director, MSME-Di, Shillong, A K Paul, Khadi & Village Industries Commission, Shillong. Addressing the participants, officials from the Ministry of MSME elaborated on the need for MSMEs for the development of the region. He elaborated the recent initiatives of the ministry and assured the participants of full support from the Ministry.

Overseas speaker Md Rafeuzzaman, Governing Body Member- Bangladesh Tourism Board, Immediate Past President- Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh, Md. Mir Robiul Karim, Managing Director-The Investors Limited from Bangladesh and Rajneesh Kakoty, shareholder, Waiba Construction Pvt. Ltd. from Nepal addressed the participants present in the summit along with Rajan Bhattacharya, president, Meghalaya State Council-Confederation of Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. An array of discussion took place to strengthen the collaboration among these countries and explore opportunities in export and tourism.