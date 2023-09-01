28 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 1, 2023
type here...

Gold climbs Rs 150 to Rs 60,250/10gms; silver remains flat

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Aug 31: Gold prices climbed Rs 150 to Rs 60,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid strong global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 60,100 per 10 grams.

- Advertisement -

However, silver remained flat at Rs 77,500 per kilogram.

In the overseas markets, gold was trading higher at USD 1,945 per ounce, while silver was down at USD 24.53 per ounce.

“Gold prices were buoyed this week by a series of weak economic data releases from the US that pointed to slowing economic growth, causing traders to cut bets on a further rate hike.

“While treasury yields edged lower across the curve after second-quarter US GDP was revised lower and the dollar index fell to a two-week low in the previous session, helping the gold price to rally further,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said. (PTI)

9 Happiest Animals In The World
9 Happiest Animals In The World
7 Smallest Dog Breeds In The World
7 Smallest Dog Breeds In The World
9 Most Expensive Chocolates In The World
9 Most Expensive Chocolates In The World
Shiv Shakti Point: Chandrayaan 3’s Landing Site
Shiv Shakti Point: Chandrayaan 3’s Landing Site
8 Powerful Yoga Exercises For a Healthy Heart
8 Powerful Yoga Exercises For a Healthy Heart
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

PLI IT hardware scheme attracts 38 applicants so far; Foxconn, HP,...

The Hills Times - 0
9 Happiest Animals In The World 7 Smallest Dog Breeds In The World 9 Most Expensive Chocolates In The World Shiv Shakti Point: Chandrayaan 3’s Landing Site 8 Powerful Yoga Exercises For a Healthy Heart