20 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
type here...

Gold falls Rs 100; silver tumbles Rs 700

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Nov 13: Gold prices fell Rs 100 to Rs 60,700 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid a fall in the precious metal’s price globally, according to HDFC Securities..

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at Rs 60,800 per 10 grams.

- Advertisement -

“Gold prices dropped on Monday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 60,700/10 gram, down Rs 100 against the previous close,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Silver also tumbled Rs 700 to Rs 72,500 per kilogram.

In the international market, both gold and silver were down at USD 1,937 per ounce and USD 22.05 per ounce, respectively.

“Gold prices resumed trading on a weaker note as demand for safe haven asset eased and US Federal Reserve officials downplayed the market’s dovish bid on future interest rates, which continued pressure on gold prices,” Gandhi said. (PTI)

8 Tribes With ‘No’ Contact With The Outside World
8 Tribes With ‘No’ Contact With The Outside World
Top 10 Safest Countries In The World
Top 10 Safest Countries In The World
Best Foods For Brain & Memory
Best Foods For Brain & Memory
Shukrayaan-1 Mission: Cost, Objectives, And Launch Of Craft By ISRO
Shukrayaan-1 Mission: Cost, Objectives, And Launch Of Craft By ISRO
Plants That Require A Lot Of Water
Plants That Require A Lot Of Water
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: All trapped workers safe; CM Dhami visits site

The Hills Times - 0
8 Tribes With ‘No’ Contact With The Outside World Top 10 Safest Countries In The World Best Foods For Brain & Memory Shukrayaan-1 Mission: Cost, Objectives, And Launch Of Craft By ISRO Plants That Require A Lot Of Water