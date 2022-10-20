23 C
Gold falls Rs 276; silver declines Rs 487

By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Oct 19: Gold prices fell by Rs 276 to Rs 50,471 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday due to weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 50,747 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined Rs 487 to Rs 56,406 per kg from Rs 56,893 per kg.

In the international market, gold was quoted lower at USD 1,643.5 per ounce while silver was down at USD 18.62 per ounce.

“Spot COMEX gold traded slightly lower as investors assessed mixed signals, including rising treasury yields and more hawkish commentary from the policymakers,” said Dilip Parmar, research analyst at HDFC Securities. (PTI)

