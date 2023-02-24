Greenply Industries Ltd releases maiden ESG Report

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 23: Greenply Industries Limited released its first Sustainability Report which has been developed referring to the guidance under the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, highlighting the brand’s sustainability journey through its initiative ‘ESG360’. Notably, this is the first sustainability report released by any brand in the Indian wood panel industry, marking a dynamic change in this sector.

- Advertisement -

As a part of its ESG journey, Greenply will be strengthening its systems and processes to generate data and track progress against key performance indicators based on the material topics. Going forward, Greenply will be reporting across the six capitals as per the Value Reporting Foundation which includes manufacturing capital, natural capital, social capital, intellectual capital, financial capital, and human capital. The six capitals model will provide the company with a balanced approach that will not only improve its investment decision-making processes but also integrate Sustainable Development as a behaviour and an aspirational set of goals for the brand.

Speaking on the report launch, Manoj Tulsian, joint managing director & CEO of Greenply Industries Ltd said, “Sustainability has been embedded in our roots over the years. We take this philosophy ahead as part of our core strategy as we embark on a formal journey with ESG initiative while we grow responsibly. With ‘ESG360’, Greenply has already started cultivating a business strategy that confers due respect to people and the planet. We are very optimistic that this sustainability report is a foundation stone for all our endeavours towards transforming into a progressively sustainable and resilient organisation in the years to come.”

Further, led by a sustainability-oriented approach, Greenply has been undertaking extensive plantation activities over the past several decades leading to responsible procurement of raw materials.