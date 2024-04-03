HCL Jigsaw’s Fifth Edition Promises Free Registration and Rs. 12 Lakh Prize Purse

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Apr 2: HCL, a global conglomerate with a revenue of US $13.1 billion, has announced the commencement of registrations for the fifth edition of HCL Jigsaw – India’s Biggest Problem-Solving Assessment Platform.

Designed to nurture a community of India’s Top Young Problem Solvers, HCL Jigsaw invites school students from Grades 6 to 9 to participate in the competition free of charge. Interested students and schools can secure their spot by registering at www.hcljigsaw.com before July 31, 2024. With a total prize purse of Rs. 12 Lakh, this year’s edition aims to recognize and reward critical thinking abilities through a rigorous evaluation process.

Rajat Chandolia, Associate Vice President and Head of Brand at HCL, emphasized the initiative’s significance, stating, “At HCL, we aim to multiply the potential of young minds by fostering essential 21st-century skills such as critical thinking and problem-solving. Through HCL Jigsaw, we provide a platform for evaluating and honing these skills among school students. This year, we are pleased to offer complimentary registration, fostering inclusivity and encouraging more schools and students to participate in this transformative program.”

