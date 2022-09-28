Hcltech Launches New Brand Positioning Of Supercharging Progresstm

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 27: HCL Technologies (HCLTech), launched its new brand identity and logo, underpinned by the distinct positioning of Supercharging ProgressTM that reflects its commitment to clients, its people, communities, and the planet. The company’s new ‘HCLTech’ brand and logo will be at the heart of its go-to-market strategy and represent its differentiated portfolio of services and products that supercharge digital transformation for enterprises at scale.

- Advertisement -

As the company nears the USD 12 billion revenue mark, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson, HCLTech described the announcement as an evolution for HCLTech to embrace a distinct global brand identity while retaining connectivity with HCL Group. “For HCLTech, Supercharging Progress is about accelerating the digital transformation for our clients every day as well as the ethos of the organisation to advance the aspirations of our people, contribute to a sustainable planet, and uplift local communities across our global footprint,” Nadar added.

C Vijayakumar, CEO & managing director, HCLTech said, “Today, we are proud to share our purpose statement – to bring together the best of technology and our people to supercharge progress. Our purpose accelerates our journey to be the digital partner of choice for global enterprises through differentiated services and products and being an employer of choice for top talent. It also underscores our responsibility to continue contributing toward inclusive growth of communities where we operate and a sustainable planet for the generations to come.”