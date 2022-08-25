Tata Neu, HDFC Bank partner to create co-branded credit cards

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 24: Tata Neu and HDFC Bank announced a partnership to launch one of India’s most rewarding co-branded credit cards. The card will be launched in two variants – Tata Neu Plus HDFC Bank Credit Card and Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card. Tata Neu customers can apply for the credit card through the Tata Neu app and access key details of the card through the app while enjoying a simple and even more rewarding experience. Both variants of the card will be available on both RuPay and Visa networks.

Commenting on the partnership, Modan Saha, CEO, Financial Services, Tata Digital said, “We are delighted to partner with one of India’s largest financial institutions – HDFC Bank – to offer our customers a credit card that will make their shopping experience even more rewarding. Customers will have a wide range of categories to choose from including grocery, travel, electronics, fashion, health, and wellness. The Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card resonates with the core proposition of Tata Neu – simplifying the lives of Indian consumers. We expect the card to further enhance the Tata Neu experience and have a wide appeal among our target audiences across the country.”

Parag Rao, group head- Payment Business, Consumer Finance Technology, and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank said, “As India’s leading card issuer, we endeavor to create a customized offering for every customer segment. We, therefore, work with multiple players in our ecosystem from travel, healthcare, fintech, and retail to provide best-in-class payment solutions. We are delighted to partner with Tata Digital on this exciting proposition that has brought together so many of its leading brands under the ambit of the Tata Neu app. Our range of cards will further enhance the shopping experience for customers, allowing them to redeem extraordinary rewards against a host of products ranging from groceries to flights.”