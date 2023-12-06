HDFC Bank’s Parivartan empowers women-led households

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 5: HDFC Bank, through its CSR brand Parivartan, has launched a transformative initiative aiming to uplift women-led households across multiple states in rural India. The project aims at states including Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Assam, Tripura, and Meghalaya. The Bank has collaborated with The/Nudge for the initiative.

- Advertisement -

The programme’s primary objective is to provide skill training and livelihood enhancement opportunities to women-led households, fostering sustainable income generation. Through this initiative, the aim is to empower these households to secure a minimum annual income of Rs 10,000 per household, thereby driving economic independence and stability in rural communities.

”The initiative, named the ‘The ‘End Ultra Poverty Program’, is a testament to HDFC Bank’s commitment to empowering women-led households by providing them with the necessary tools and resources to become financially self-sufficient. We believe that economic empowerment of women is pivotal in driving inclusive growth and fostering sustainable development in our communities,” said Nusrat Pathan, head of CSR at HDFC Bank.

In the initial phase, the project targets increasing incomes for over 14,000 women-led households in the specified states within the first year. The initiative is set to run from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2027.

This transformative intervention utilises the Graduation Approach, a meticulously structured program designed to empower women, build their agency, and enhance their resilience within a specified timeframe. By improving food security, income levels, asset ownership, and facilitating access to credit and social protection, the program aims to create lasting positive impacts for these women-led households.

- Advertisement -

The HDFC Bank Parivartan’s partnership with The/Nudge signifies a concerted effort to address economic disparities and empower marginalised communities, particularly women, to chart a path toward sustainable livelihoods and financial well-being.