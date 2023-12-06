20 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
type here...

HDFC Bank’s Parivartan empowers women-led households

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 5: HDFC Bank, through its CSR brand Parivartan, has launched a transformative initiative aiming to uplift women-led households across multiple states in rural India. The project aims at states including Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Assam, Tripura, and Meghalaya. The Bank has collaborated with The/Nudge for the initiative.

- Advertisement -

The programme’s primary objective is to provide skill training and livelihood enhancement opportunities to women-led households, fostering sustainable income generation. Through this initiative, the aim is to empower these households to secure a minimum annual income of Rs 10,000 per household, thereby driving economic independence and stability in rural communities.

”The initiative, named the ‘The ‘End Ultra Poverty Program’, is a testament to HDFC Bank’s commitment to empowering women-led households by providing them with the necessary tools and resources to become financially self-sufficient. We believe that economic empowerment of women is pivotal in driving inclusive growth and fostering sustainable development in our communities,” said Nusrat Pathan, head of CSR at HDFC Bank.

In the initial phase, the project targets increasing incomes for over 14,000 women-led households in the specified states within the first year. The initiative is set to run from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2027.

This transformative intervention utilises the Graduation Approach, a meticulously structured program designed to empower women, build their agency, and enhance their resilience within a specified timeframe. By improving food security, income levels, asset ownership, and facilitating access to credit and social protection, the program aims to create lasting positive impacts for these women-led households.

- Advertisement -

The HDFC Bank Parivartan’s partnership with The/Nudge signifies a concerted effort to address economic disparities and empower marginalised communities, particularly women, to chart a path toward sustainable livelihoods and financial well-being.

Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

China’s government can’t take a joke, so comedians living abroad censor...

The Hills Times - 0
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter 7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin 12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places 7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try