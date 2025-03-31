37 C
I have started caring less and less about trends: Janhvi Kapoor

Mumbai, March 30: Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor says she doesn’t care about how she is perceived for her fashion choices and simply enjoys having fun with her outfits, no matter the occasion.

The actor turned showstopper for renowned designer Rahul Mishra’s collection ‘The Silk Route’ under his brand AFEW at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI on Saturday night.

Asked how her fashion sensibilities have evolved over the years, Janhvi told PTI: “I have started caring less and less about trends. I don’t mind being repetitive. I take a lot of pride in being confident, wearing silhouettes, glamour, and all those things. I don’t really care how people feel about it, I enjoy myself.”

The actor, known for films such as “Dhadak”, “Mili”, “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” and “Good Luck Jerry”, walked the ramp for the designer in a black off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit crafted from Bandhani print fabric.

Fashion showcases usually end with the arrival of the showstopper but Janhvi’s entry in a car, flanked by models posing as the avid paparazzi, almost falling on top of each other to capture her best pictures, kickstarted Mishra’s much-awaited presentation.

The actor got out of the car in style, carefully concealing her ensemble for the evening under a large overcoat secured by a belt, amid blinding flashes from the shutterbugs’ cameras.

She would then give a glance here and there, tousle her hair, and soon turn to smile at one of the photographers calling her name loudly, just before opening the belt and showing off the garment.
Janhvi, along with fellow models, walked the ramp to the tunes of popular disco songs like “Raat Baaqi”, “Aaj Ki Raat”, “Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re”, “Jimmy Jimmy”, and “Tamma Tamma”, making it a night to remember.

Asked to describe her outfit, the actor said: “It’s tight, black, Indian and modern.”

What goes through her head before stepping on to the ramp?

“Please don’t fall,” she replied.

On the film front, Janhvi said she is in “the most exciting phase” of her career.

She will next be seen in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”, “Param Sundari”, and “Peddi”.

“I had such a blast shooting for all these films. All of my roles are so much fun. I can’t wait for everyone to see these films,” said the actor, who was last seen in “Devara: Part 1”. (PTI)

