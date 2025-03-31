Govt, corporates should support local folk artists: Iconic assamese singer Sumon Kalyan Dutta  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 30: Sumon Kalyan Dutta, popularly known as SKD, the lead vocalist of the renowned SKD Band from Guwahati, along with Bonosree Saikia, the female vocalist of the band, performed at the 41st Annual Meet of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), an apex body of businesswomen in India, in the national capital.

SKD, a singer, writer, and composer of Western and Assamese songs, is known for his belief in friendship. His song ‘Friends Forever’ in Hinglish was a major hit in the Northeast. The SKD Band has performed extensively across the country, presenting Western, Bollywood, and Assamese music, including original compositions.

- Advertisement -

Speaking about Delhi, SKD shared his admiration for its greenery, especially during spring, when flowers bloom across the city.

However, he emphasized the need for corporate bodies and organizations like FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) to take stronger measures to combat pollution. “We love the local food here. The best part is that it is accessible to both the rich and the poor,” he added.

SKD highlighted the growing popularity of indigenous music across the country, including folk, Sufi, Kerala and Bengali pop, Punjabi, Haryanvi, Pahadi, Western, and instrumental music. However, he stressed that more efforts are needed to bring hidden talent to the forefront.

“The government and corporate sector should step forward to provide platforms for these local artists,” Dutta stated.

- Advertisement -

Bonosree Saikia echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the abundance of talent in every household, especially in the Northeast and hill states.

“In Assam, we are working to promote Bihu music and dance across the country. We need bigger platforms to showcase our talent,” she said.

Her recent release, ‘Baby, I Love You’, a collaboration between artists from Assam and Chennai, has gained widespread popularity in Assam.

Bonosree is recognized as a multilingual singer of repute. Other highlights of the FICCI Ladies Organisation’s annual meet included a fashion show featuring creations from members of various chapters and the formal change of leadership, with Ms. Poonam Sharma taking over as FLO President from Joyshree Das Verma for the year 2025-26.