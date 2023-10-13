IDBI Bank launches Retail Loan Fest across 125+ branches

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 12: IDBI Bank is going to launch a ‘Retail Loan Fest’ on October 16 and 17.

Extending the bank’s brand philosophy of ‘Bank Aisa Dost Jaisa’, the Loan Fest features the Bank’s ‘customer centric approach’ and special offerings across a wide range of retail loans including housing loan, auto loan, education loan, loan against property, personal loan and loan against securities.

The ‘Retail Loan Fest’ is poised to strike a chord with the renewed aspirations of every Indian household as they connect with lifestyle decisions having auspicious significance during this festive celebration.

The Bank has identified 125+ selected branches to champion the ‘Retail Loan Fest’ that will cover the territory of 81 districts, 88 centers and 22 states across India.

Suresh Khatanhar, DMD, IDBI Bank stated, “The Retail Loan Fest is IDBI Bank’s endeavour to reach out to its customers with a bouquet of products suiting their aspirations during the festive season. Customized features and attractive terms offered during the fest coupled with prompt processing would ensure a delightful experience for the customers”