Airtel Deploys India’s First Private 5G Network At BOSCH Facility

GUWAHATI, July 15: Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India’s premier communications solutions provider announced a successful trial of India’s first 5G Private Network at Bosch Automotive Electronics India Pvt Ltd (RBAI) facility in Bengaluru on Friday.

Notably, Airtel has implemented two Industrial grade use cases for quality improvement and operational efficiency at Bosch’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, utilising the trial spectrum. In both cases, 5G technology such as mobile broadband and ultra-reliable low latency communications drove automated operations ensuring faster scale up and reduced downtimes.

The private network set up on the trial spectrum at the Bosch facility can manage thousands of connected devices along with delivering multi-GBPS throughput. The Private 5G network provides greater reliability, enhanced security, and huge flexibility, freeing the operations from wire-dependency to enable Bosch in achieving the benefits of automated operations.

Ajay Chitkara, director and CEO – of Airtel Business said, “Airtel is committed to India’s digital transformation and supporting the development of its enterprise as they seek to acquire global scale. We believe that Airtel has the world-class infrastructure, partnerships, and expertise to deliver Captive Private Network Solution in any part of the country and to an enterprise of any size.”

Subhash P, head of Technical Functions, Bosch Automotive Electronics India added, “The low latency and reliable connectivity provided by the Airtel Private 5G network at our facility which was experienced during the proof of concept is enabling us to enhance our efficiency and our productivity. Usage of 5G will significantly reduce IT wired infrastructure and enhance the operational efficiency.”