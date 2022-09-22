Ajmal Perfumes Launch Special Gift Options For Durga Puja

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 21: Ajmal Perfumes is celebrating this festive season with an exhaustive array of curated perfume gift sets and customised gifting options to celebrate every mood and shade of women in your life. The specially curated perfume gift sets from Ajmal Perfumes capture and invoke the different facets of feminine spirit, from innately romantic to fiercely independent and every mood in between, in time for Durga Puja. The collection is a versatile perfume palette that reflects an authentic richness and is a celebration of the audacious and playful moments of the festival to capture its sweet memories.

“No ensemble for joyous festivities is complete without a fragrance. A perfume is like a piece of invisible jewellery which can accentuate how we look as it impacts how we feel about ourselves,” said Abdulla Ajmal, perfumist and business mentor, NHA division, Ajmal and Sons.

“Post-pandemic consumer gifting habits reflect a shift from traditional options to more thoughtful gifts that focus on self-love, grooming, and self-expression. At Ajmal Perfumes, we are driven by the mission of crafting memories and making our rich perfume legacy accessible across segments and channels. We keep the wallet size and olfactive sensibilities of various consumer segments in mind.

Last year, Ajmal Fragrances partnered with the House of Anita Dongre and co-created a collection of fragrances for the modern Indian woman, celebrating her different moods and personalities. As we move into the festive season, we are excited to offer a series of curated gift packs from our best-selling ranges that center around delivering great value propositions and celebrations,” said Saurav Bhattacharya, president, Ajmal & Sons – NHA Division, India.

