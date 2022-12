HT Bureau

Guwahati, Dec 19: The specially curated Winter Store on Amazon Fashion is now live and brings a wide range of fashion and beauty brands at up to 75 percent off. Customers can choose from over 9 lakh styles and over 1000 top brands including Allen Solly, Vero Moda, Monte Carlo, Fort Collins, Levi’s, Maybelline, Nivea, Minimalist, RENEE, American Tourister, Safari, Skybags, Fossil, Titan, Fastrack, Clarks, Aldo, Red Tape, Puma, among others.