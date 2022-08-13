Axis Bank signs MoU with FCI

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: Axis Bank signed an MoU with Food Corporation of India (FCI) to provide “Ultima Salary package,” a best-in-class salary account with exclusive benefits and features to all its employees. A signing ceremony was held at FCI Headquarters, New Delhi where FCI was represented by GN Raju, GM HQ, and Axis Bank was represented by Anil Agarwal, president, Financial Institutions Group & Lt Col MK Sharma, National Accounts head. Through this exclusive Ultima Salary package, the Bank will offer numerous benefits such as – Personal Accidental cover of up to Rs 20 lakh, additional education grant up to Rs 8 lakh, total permanent disability cover benefit up to Rs 20 lakh, permanent partial disability cover of up to Rs 20 lakh, air accident cover of Rs 1 crore, free additional debit card for a family member, etc.