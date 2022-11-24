Binod Kumar Appointed As Executive Director Of Punjab National Bank

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 23: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Binod Kumar as the executive director of Punjab National Bank (PNB) with effect from November 21, for three years. Binod Kumar is a graduate of Science from Ranchi University and holds post graduate diploma in Banking & Finance from NIBM, a financial risk manager (FRM) from GARP (USA), and a Certified Associate Member of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

Kumar started his banking journey at Punjab National Bank as management trainee in the year 1994 and has served the bank for the last 28 years. He has rich and diversified banking experience of over 28 years, ranging from branch and administrative office to risk management, credit, etc. Kumar has also served as the nominee director on the Board of PNB Housing Finance Limited and ISARC (India SME Asset Reconstruction Company Limited).