PNB Introduces Pre-Approved Personal Loan

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 8: Punjab National Bank (PNB), introduced ‘Pre-Approved Personal Loan in 4 Clicks and Single OTP ’on the mobile Banking App PNB One, which unifies multiple services of PNB on a single platform. Customers can now get personal loans with just four clicks and a single one-time password (OTP). The end-to-end digital journey takes less than a minute with instant disbursal in the account.

The scheme was launched by Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, at the Bank’s head office in New Delhi, in the presence of executive directors Sanjay Kumar, Vijay Dube, and Kalyan Kumar, CGMs, senior officials, and other bank staff. At the event, MD & CEO of PNB, Goel said, “Having understood the opportunity due to the growing demand of digital loans due to busy schedules amongst the current generation, we are delighted to offer the Pre-Approved Personal Loans to our customers through our digital channels. In addition to providing access to instant credit, there is no hassle of documentation for loans up to Rs 4 lakh. PNB hopes that this product will serve as an example of responsible digital lending for the banking industry and prove to be one of the best products in the retail sector.”