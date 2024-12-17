14 C
Manipal Academy of BFSI and Axis Bank launch women-exclusive young bankers cohort 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: Manipal Academy of Banking, financial services and insurance (MABFSI) recently announced its partnership with Axis Bank for the launch of the Axis Bank Young Bankers Program Women’s-Only Cohort, an official release stated.

The diversity cohort was officially inaugurated at the MABFSI campus in Bengaluru by Rajkamal Vempati, President  & Head – Human Resources at Axis Bank, reaffirming the Bank’s dedication to building a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Commenting on this he said “Our diversity batch in the Axis Bank Young Bankers program includes a talented group of women, with 24% being married and 44% over the age of 25”.

“Over the years, we have successfully integrated numerous young women who have brought fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to our operations,” he further added.

With the introduction of the new women-only cohort, female participation has seen a significant increase. The program now includes 700 women, improving the gender ratio from 31% to 38% for FY 24-25, marking a notable advancement compared to previous cohorts, the release stated.  

“The Axis Bank Young Bankers Program is a comprehensive one-year course that includes four months of classroom training at the MABFSI campus in Bengaluru, covering banking fundamentals, a three-month internship at Axis Bank branches across India, and five months of on-the-job training. Graduates who complete the program receive a Post Graduate Diploma in Banking Services from Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), equipping them with industry-relevant knowledge and skills,” it concluded.

