PNB Signs Mou With Indian Air Force For ‘PNB Rakshak Plus Scheme’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 7: Punjab National Bank (PNB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to provide specially designed products to the defense personnel under the bank’s flagship scheme of ‘PNB Rakshak Plus’. This scheme includes, inter alia, personal accidental insurance, and air accidental insurance to serving, retired, and trainees of the defense forces, central armed police forces, state police force, metro police, and retired defense pensioners. The agreement was exchanged between Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, and chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC on behalf of the Indian Air Force in a ceremony at the Indian Air Force Auditorium in Delhi.

Commenting on the collaboration, Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, said, “This is a historic moment which allows PNB Parivar to serve the nation in a befitting manner. At present, PNB provides support for the armed forces through 120 cantonment branches spread across the nation. Nine of these have been transformed into special branches honoring the martyrs-for instance, our Martyr Branch at Jalandhar, is named after Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC (Posthumous), and takes utmost care of Armed Force Personnel. The financial needs of our valiant soldiers and their families residing in inaccessible and remote areas are further met by the expansive network of PNB. Additionally, we intend to operationalise more mobile ATMs, and digital and doorstep banking for our warriors. This collaboration will only add to PNB’s unwavering commitment towards the Indian Air Force Personnel and Veterans.”

Senior representatives from Bank & IAF, including Air Marshal K Anantharaman, VSM, Air Officer in Charge of Administration, Air Vice Marshal Ashok Saini, VSM, PNB executive director Vijay Dube, and PNB CGM Sunil Soni were also present at the MoU signing ceremony.