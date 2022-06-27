Bumble Brings Back ‘Stand For Safety’ Initiative In India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 26: Bumble, the women-first social networking app, returns with ‘Stand for Safety’, after a successful launch of its first edition last year. The campaign is a part of the app’s continued global effort to help to create a safer, kinder, and more respectful internet. In response to growing digital safety concerns in India, this year, Bumble is partnering with the Centre for Social Research (CSR), a non-profit organisation dedicated to creating a violence-free, gender-just society in India, to release a one-of-a-kind safety handbook to help drive awareness around digital safety and empower its community to recognise and combat online hate, bullying, and discrimination.

“We are delighted to partner with the Centre for Social Research and Nyaaya to create this one-of-a-kind safety handbook to support our community and equip them with crucial information to recognize and combat online abuse, discrimination, and harassment. Bumble is built on the core values of kindness, respect, inclusivity, and equality, and safety has been central to Bumble’s mission from day one. Our ‘Stand for Safety’ initiative further demonstrates our deeper commitment to creating a world where all relationships are healthy and equitable.” commented Mahima Kaul, head of Public Policy APAC at Bumble.

Jyoti Vadehra, head of Media and Communications at the Centre for Social Research, commented, “Equal, equitable, and inclusive online spaces can become a reality when we all work together. We are happy to have partnered with Bumble in India in their efforts to make the Internet a safer and kinder space, especially for women and other marginalised communities. Creation of Bumble’s Safety Handbook is a vital step in the right direction, and the purpose is to give agency to the users, and to empower them with the right tools to fortify their well-being while navigating the online space.”

Notably, Bumble also offers a full suite of product features with a focus on safety. The app provides the option for users to block and report any person who goes against our Community Guidelines. People can easily access the Safety and Wellbeing Centre resource hub within the app built to help our community have a safe and healthy dating experience. As a geographic-specific feature for the Bumble community in India, a woman can choose to use only the first initial of her name to create her Bumble Date profile and can share her full name with connections when she feels ready and comfortable.