Cas Computers Launches Website

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 18: Cas Computers – one of the oldest and most trusted IT stores of north-east takes a step ahead to make technology affordable by launching www.casfurb.com in Guwahati.

From now onwards anyone can purchase refurbished laptops from anywhere across the globe. Cas Computers has three existing stores in Tinsukia and Guwahati which are already catering people’s computer related needs.

Speaking during the launching, the owner of the CAS Computers, Deepak Bajaj said, “Our products can also be availed through our stores in Guwahati & Tinsukia along with the franchise store in Nagaon.”

The newly launched casfurb.com is an initiative taken by CAS Computers for making technology affordable and easily available to each and every one.

He further said, “Our range of refurbished laptops starts under Rs 10,000 onwards. We maintain a stock of more than 200 laptops of companies like Apple, Dell, Lenovo, HP, Asus & Acer all of which goes through an extensive process of quality check before being put out for sale by our expertise team.”

He also said that these are very helpful to students, professionals & business owners who are looking for quality & cost-effective solutions.

“Our customers enjoy a warranty of 3 months on all our products. We also buy laptops from people who want to sell their old laptops,” he added.

“Customer have many options for purchasing refurbished laptops, through our website or our physical store at Ulubari, Guwahati and Makum Road, Tinsukia. We also have a franchise module which is at present opened in Nagaon and will be expanded in all major towns of Assam and north-east soon,” said Bajaj.

Speaking on the occasion, young entrepreneur Sarthak Bajaj said, “The idea of making technology cheaper along with a significant contribution towards the well-being of our planet simply seems irresistible.”

“By using refurbished laptops, we are also reducing e-waste and contributing towards nature,” said Bajaj.