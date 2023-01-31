18 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
type here...

CS Trade Link Pvt. Ltd. Opens Its First Samsung Smartcafè At Dispur

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 30:  CS Trade Link Private Limited opened its first Samsung Smartcafè along with the Samsung Service Center at Monal Tower, Guwahati on Monday. The store has trained staff to guide the customers on Samsung products and accessories. CS Trade Link Pvt Ltd aims to provide the best possible service in terms of customer experience.

- Advertisement -

Vijay Dugar, director, CS Trade Link Pvt Ltd., said, “This is our first point of sale & service location in Dispur for Samsung. Our focus is on customer experience which will be driven by availability, serviceability & reliability. With outstanding service and an amazing location open around the year, we think it will be the favorite destination for Guwahati citizens.

Samsung Smartcafè comes with an integrated service center so it’s a one-stop destination for Samsung lovers to buy their new device or get their device repaired. The hands-on store experience provides visitors with a chance to test-drive the entire product line. We endeavour to provide training to people so that people understand the power of the various devices and apply it in their respective fields. With the all-new Galaxy Z Flip & Fold Series, this store is going to be an exciting location for smartphone lovers.”

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

LIC Says It Has Exposure Of Rs 36,474.78 Crore To Adani...

The Hills Times - 0