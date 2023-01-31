CS Trade Link Pvt. Ltd. Opens Its First Samsung Smartcafè At Dispur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 30: CS Trade Link Private Limited opened its first Samsung Smartcafè along with the Samsung Service Center at Monal Tower, Guwahati on Monday. The store has trained staff to guide the customers on Samsung products and accessories. CS Trade Link Pvt Ltd aims to provide the best possible service in terms of customer experience.

Vijay Dugar, director, CS Trade Link Pvt Ltd., said, “This is our first point of sale & service location in Dispur for Samsung. Our focus is on customer experience which will be driven by availability, serviceability & reliability. With outstanding service and an amazing location open around the year, we think it will be the favorite destination for Guwahati citizens.

Samsung Smartcafè comes with an integrated service center so it’s a one-stop destination for Samsung lovers to buy their new device or get their device repaired. The hands-on store experience provides visitors with a chance to test-drive the entire product line. We endeavour to provide training to people so that people understand the power of the various devices and apply it in their respective fields. With the all-new Galaxy Z Flip & Fold Series, this store is going to be an exciting location for smartphone lovers.”