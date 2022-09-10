28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Lenovo exclusive store inaugurated in Guwahati

By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 9: India’s leading IT brand Lenovo launched its Lenovo Exclusive Store (LES) at GNB Road, Silpukhuri in Guwahati on September 9. On this occasion, the company’s Regional Channel Manager Partha Chakraborty inaugurated the Lenovo Exclusive Store. Also present was the Branch Head of Rashi Peripherals Rajesh Agarwal and the Business Head of CS Trade Link Pvt. Ltd. Rajorshee Banerjee.

“This is our first point of sale location in Silpukhuri for Lenovo. Our focus is on customer experience which will be driven by availability, serviceability, and reliability. With outstanding service and an amazing location open round the year, we believe this will be the favorite destination for Guwahati citizens,” said Vijay Dugar, Director, CS Trade Link Pvt Ltd.

“The Lenovo Store also has trained staff to guide you best on Lenovo products and accessories. Our endeavor at CS Trade Link Pvt Ltd is to provide the best possible service in terms of customer experience. Spread over 500 square feet, this exclusive store has all the latest models of Lenovo Laptops, Desktops, and Monitors including all kinds of accessories available. In this exclusive store, customers will get various Lenovo products at lucrative rates. Various types of offers, expert advice, and other IT-related services will be provided to the customers as well,” added Rajorshee Banerjee, Business Head, CS Trade Link Pvt Ltd.

