Guwahati
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Dell Exclusive Store Inaugurated In Guwahati

BusinessLocal Business
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 11: IT brand Dell launched its DELL Exclusive Store (DES) at GNB Road, Silpukhuri in Guwahati on Tuesday. The company’s area sales manager Budhaditya Chakravorty inaugurated the exclusive store in the presence of the branch head of Rashi Peripherals Rajesh Agarwal, branch manager of Redington India Limited Manjit Chowdhary, business head of CS Trade Link Pvt. Ltd. Rajorshee Banerjee, marketing head of CS Trade Link Pvt Ltd. Shakshi Sharma, among others.

“This is our first point of sale location in Silpukhuri for DELL. Our focus is on customer experience which will be driven by availability, serviceability & reliability. With outstanding service and an amazing location open round the year, we believe this will be the favorite destination for Guwahati citizens,” said Vijay Dugar, director, CS Trade Link Pvt Ltd.

 

“The DELL Exclusive Store also has trained staff to guide you through DELL products and accessories. Our endeavour at CS Trade Link Pvt Ltd is to provide the best possible service in terms of customer experience. Spread over 500 square feet, this exclusive store has all the latest models of DELL laptops, desktops, and monitors including all kinds of accessories available. In this exclusive store, customers will get various DELL products at lucrative rates. “Various types of offers, expert advice, and other IT-related services will be provided to the customers as well,” added Rajorshee Banerjee, business head, CS Trade Link Pvt Ltd.

