GSMA Elects Gopal Vittal As Deputy Chair

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Nov 8: The GSMA develops and delivers innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change and has elected new members of the GSMA Board of Directors for a two-year term beginning January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2024. The GSMA Board elected Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel Group as deputy chair. José María Álvarez-Pallete López, CEO of Telefónica Group, continues to be the chair at the GSMA.

“The industry is at a pivotal point at the moment, and I am very excited to work with the Board as we navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead. It is more important than ever that we work together to ensure that the true potential of the mobile ecosystem benefits people, businesses, and society as a whole,” said GSMA director general, Mats Granryd.

“I am honoured and pleased to be elected to serve as chair of the GSMA at such an exciting time for the industry. I look forward to working closely with the rest of the Board, the GSMA leadership team, and our entire membership to address the critical issues facing our industry and our customers,” added José María Álvarez-Pallete López.