Guwahati Doctor Conducts Rare Robotic Splenic Surgery

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 17: Dr. Subhash Khanna, a laparoscopic, bariatric, and robotic surgeon successfully removed a splenic cyst of a 13-year-old boy through robotic surgery on June 16 managing to preserve the spleen in the process. Such a large splenic cyst is quite rare in children. The patient Rihan complained of vague abdominal pain associated with occasional vomiting for the past 3 months.

The parents and the child were counseled by a team of doctors as the spleen is a very important immune organ that filters the blood, fights the germ infecting the blood, and removes old or damaged red blood cells.

“As the spleen is a highly vascular organ, so chances of bleeding were very high more so, as the cyst was located in the hilar region,” said Dr. Subhash Khanna.

Of late, splenic surgery has become conservative as all endeavors are towards the preservation of as much of the spleen as possible. At Swagat SSSI & NH many such splenic tear cases have been treated with arterial embolisation in the recent past. However, this is the first instance in the entire North East region where such a large splenic cyst has been treated Robotically preserving the spleen at the same time in a child.