HDBFS Celebrates World Physiotherapy Day With India’s Truckers’ Community

GUWAHATI, Sept 14: World Physiotherapy Day is annually observed on September 8 to raise awareness about the contribution physiotherapists make to society. To make this day more meaningful, HDB Financial Services (HDBFS) organised exclusive physiotherapy camps for the trucker community under its CSR initiative Transport Aarogyam Kendra (TAK).

Truck drivers often drive long-haul routes in confined spaces. Other factors like rough terrain, ergonomic dysfunctioning, vibrations during driving, urgency of deliveries, etc., add to their physical and emotional woes.

With an aim to focus on the truck driver’s health and wellbeing, HDBFS is conducting physiotherapy camps from 8th September to 12th September across the states of Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Telangana, Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, in thirty cities. The locations have been strategically planned in and around transport hubs to benefit the maximum number of truck drivers. In Assam, the camp was set up by HDB Financial Services Ltd. Goalpara Branch. The camps have been organised in collaboration with local medical practitioners, transporters and industry associations. Experienced therapists and state-of-the-art medical equipment are used at the camps to provide quality healthcare services to truck drivers.

Commenting on the camp organisation, Ajay Thakur – national head, Commercial Vehicle Business said, “Over time, truck drivers can develop serious muscular imbalances which leads to bone and nerve problems leading to various aches. With an objective to focus on their overall health, HDB Financial Services has set up physiotherapy camps across India to reach out to more drivers and mitigate the health challenges they experience through expert counseling sessions.”