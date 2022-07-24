HDFC Bank Among Top CSR Spenders In India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 23: HDFC Bank was among the top CSR spenders in the country for the financial year ended March 2022. As reported in its Integrated Annual Report 2021-22, the bank spent Rs 736 crore on CSR initiatives, a 15.92% increase over the previous year. The bank also expanded its impact by reaching more than 9.6 crore beneficiaries.

Ashima Bhat, group head – Business Finance & Strategy, Administration, Infrastructure, ESG & CSR said, “HDFC Bank is committed to long-term sustainable growth and has adopted sustainability as a core value. Our vision is to have a meaningful impact on society while contributing to global sustainable development goals. Through sustained programs in the areas of education, hygiene, livelihoods, and skill development we have impacted over 9.6 crore Indians. We are also committed to becoming carbon neutral by FY32 and reducing our emissions, energy, and water consumption. Together with our stakeholders, we are building the bank of the future that can stand the test of time.”

The bank’s social initiatives are also aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set up in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly, particularly the goals around reducing poverty, achieving zero hunger, providing clean water and sanitation, quality education, and building sustainable communities.