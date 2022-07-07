HIPP Forays Into E-Commerce; Expands Its Product Research In India

- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 6: Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP), on Wednesday, announced the launch of an exclusive e-commerce portal on its official website – www.hondaindiapower.com. With this launch, HIPP has become the 1st Power Products company in India to launch e-commerce.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on the launch, Takahiro Ueda – chairman and managing director, president, and CEO at Honda India Power Products Limited said, “India has always been an important market for us at HIPP, and today with this announcement, we are excited to get one step closer to our valued customers by embracing more digital connectivity. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, various e-commerce platforms became a quick, reliable, and easy choice for people for daily decision-making. This was further augmented due to social distancing and frequent marketplace lockdowns. Embracing the changing trends and driven by our 2030 vision statement- “Empower People, To Do Better!” We are thrilled to provide our faithful customers the ease of acquiring Honda Power Products online through our official website. We believe that this announcement will enable access to Honda’s trustworthy products in a few clicks.”

He further added, “We aim to leverage our long-standing patronage in the Indian market by opening up new avenues like the “Online sales” through our company website. This will offer our valued customers a delightful experience and right from pre-sales guidance to after-sales service with a vision of meeting and surpassing their expectations.”

Notably, the products available on the website for direct purchase will include Generators, Water Pumps, Tillers, and Brush Cutters. For every purchase made online, HIPP will provide end-to-end support to customers to foster a seamless and trustworthy buying experience from the safety and convenience of their homes.