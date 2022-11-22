ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Launches New Long-Term Savings Product

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Nov 21: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launched a new participating savings product, ‘ICICI Pru Sukh Samruddhi,’ which provides customers with dual benefits of guaranteed benefits and growth potential in the form of bonuses. Besides, the life cover continues for the entire duration of the policy, including the income period, providing financial security to the family.

This product also provides a higher maturity benefit to women customers to encourage them to embark on their saving journey and achieve financial independence. To address the varied financial needs of customers, this long-term saving product has been made available in two variants – income and lump sum. Furthermore, the unique ‘Save the Date’ feature enables customers to start receiving income on a date of their choice. Customers can choose to receive income on special dates such as marriage anniversaries, spouses’ birthdays, etc., thereby making them memorable.

Amit Palta, chief distribution officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, “We believe that achieving financial goals such as a child’s education or buying a house, requires astute planning. ICICI Pru Sukh Samruddhi has been specifically designed to enable the fruition of the customers’ financial goals.

The last couple of years has been very challenging for individuals resulting in customers’ preference to opt for savings products that enable the fruition of financial goals with guaranteed benefits. Early visibility of the maturity corpus equips customers to plan their lives better. ICICI Pru Sukh Samruddhi not only offers customers a guaranteed maturity benefit, the annual bonuses (as and when declared) can go a long way in further beefing up their accumulated corpus.

This multipurpose savings product with features such as ‘Savings Wallet’ and ‘Save the Date’ enables customers to celebrate the milestones in their lives while aiding them to remain financially secure (through life cover) amidst changing needs and life stages.”