16 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 16, 2023
type here...

IIFL Finance Embarks on Ambitious Expansion in Assam

Local Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 15: In a strategic move to strengthen its foothold in the northeastern state of Assam, IIFL Finance, one of India’s prominent non-banking finance companies, is set to open 40 new branches and hire over 200 employees in the region within the next six months.

- Advertisement -

IIFL Finance, a frontrunner in gold loan financing, has already established a significant presence in various cities, small towns, and rural areas across Assam.

Niloy Ghosh, the zonal business head for IIFL Finance Gold Loans in the East Zone, expressed the company’s commitment to expanding its reach comprehensively throughout Assam.

He emphasised that the expansion would include the addition of new branches and staff to cater to the financial needs of underserved and underbanked customers.

“Assam is a focus state for IIFL Finance. We have large expansion plans in the state and expect to grow at 50% annually. We are extremely customer-focused and pioneers in digitisation. All our branches are paperless and offer quick processing of all loan products,” Ghosh stated.

- Advertisement -

With over 4,400 branches nationwide, serving more than 85 lakh customers, IIFL Finance stands as one of the largest gold loan companies in India. The company is licensed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and provides the highest safety and insurance for borrowers’ gold. In a bid to further support entrepreneurs and borrowers in Assam, IIFL Finance is now offering gold loans at an affordable 99 paisa per month without any hidden charges.

The company aims to facilitate the realization of dreams by providing hassle-free financial solutions.

Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CBI lists former cop, 22 others as ‘unrelied’ witnesses in Sheena...

The Hills Times - 0
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati 7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland