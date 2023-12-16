IIFL Finance Embarks on Ambitious Expansion in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 15: In a strategic move to strengthen its foothold in the northeastern state of Assam, IIFL Finance, one of India’s prominent non-banking finance companies, is set to open 40 new branches and hire over 200 employees in the region within the next six months.

IIFL Finance, a frontrunner in gold loan financing, has already established a significant presence in various cities, small towns, and rural areas across Assam.

Niloy Ghosh, the zonal business head for IIFL Finance Gold Loans in the East Zone, expressed the company’s commitment to expanding its reach comprehensively throughout Assam.

He emphasised that the expansion would include the addition of new branches and staff to cater to the financial needs of underserved and underbanked customers.

“Assam is a focus state for IIFL Finance. We have large expansion plans in the state and expect to grow at 50% annually. We are extremely customer-focused and pioneers in digitisation. All our branches are paperless and offer quick processing of all loan products,” Ghosh stated.

With over 4,400 branches nationwide, serving more than 85 lakh customers, IIFL Finance stands as one of the largest gold loan companies in India. The company is licensed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and provides the highest safety and insurance for borrowers’ gold. In a bid to further support entrepreneurs and borrowers in Assam, IIFL Finance is now offering gold loans at an affordable 99 paisa per month without any hidden charges.

The company aims to facilitate the realization of dreams by providing hassle-free financial solutions.