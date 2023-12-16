SGBS Unnati Foundation Marks India’s First Listing on NSE Social Stock Exchange

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 15: In a groundbreaking moment, the National Stock Exchange of India’s (NSE) Social Stock Exchange (SSE) segment celebrated the country’s first-ever listing on December 13. The event took place at NSE’s Headquarters in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, and drew a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, non-profit organizations (NPOs), regulators, and media houses.

SGBS Unnati Foundation took the spotlight as the pioneer, raising approximately INR 1.8 crore in funds through this historic listing. These funds are earmarked to facilitate training for around 10,000 graduating youths in their final years from government colleges across states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Ashwani Bhatia, whole time member of SEBI, lauded the moment as a significant day for the country. He emphasised that the SSE, a visionary initiative by the Government of India, provides a unique platform for social enterprises and non-profit organizations to access capital for noble causes. The SSE aims to foster social innovation, inclusion, and impact, setting it apart globally.

Dr R Balasubramaniam, Chairman of the Social Stock Exchange Advisory Committee at SEBI, highlighted the event’s historical significance, stemming from grassroots efforts to bring about social change. He underscored the collective responsibility to ensure that the SSE of India becomes a global benchmark, emphasizing the need for capacity building not only for NPOs but also for regulators and exchanges.

Currently, there are 39 registered Non-Profit Organizations (NPOs) on the NSE SSE Platform. Several of these organizations have initiated fundraising processes across developmental areas such as education, skilling, agriculture, and poverty alleviation of tribal farmers. Looking ahead, numerous other NPOs intend to leverage the SSE platform for fundraising initiatives.