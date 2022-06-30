Indus Towers Working To Enable Telecommunication In Assam Amid Floods

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 29: As a part of rescue, relief, and evacuation operations continue in the flood-affected Assam, keeping connected through a mobile network is critical. In this ongoing situation, Indus Towers’ Field Staff Engineers, and Technicians have been making the clock effort to restore 144 mobile towers in Assam across Guwahati, Silchar, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, and Nagaon zones, even as road connectivity to many of these places have been impacted. Their efforts have ensured connectivity through its towers so that rescue operations and people remain connected with their loved ones at times of such unprecedented times.

To maintain strong network coverage in the impacted areas of Assam and its neighboring states affected by the flood, Indus Towers is tackling the challenges of accessibility power cuts, damage to the infrastructure, availability of fuel due to submerged fuel stations in different parts of the region to restore and maintain uptime of the mobile sites.

Rajender Gurung, CEO, NESA Circle, Indus Towers said, “At Indus Towers, we understand that even though such natural disasters bring about damages to infrastructure, lead to power cuts and hinder access to the sites, the connectivity through the telecom towers needs to be restored at the quickest time possible. While our readiness and regular maintenance go a long way in reducing the downtime tremendously, what makes the difference is our teams on the ground who go beyond the call of duty to reach the site locations and restore the sites. We will continue to provide extensive support to ensure people are connected with their loved ones during this situation and have access to the essential services. Our deepest gratitude to our committed Field Forces and applaud these Field Warriors who have pushed boundaries time and again to restore connectivity.”