NELSA Dot Organises Awareness Webinar On Electromagnetic Radiation

Guwahati, Nov 25: Department of Telecommunications (DoT), North-East License Service Area (LSA) organised an awareness webinar on ‘Electromagnetic Radiations from Mobile Towers’ on Friday.

The session was organised as part of DoT’s public advocacy program to make consumers aware of the growing need for mobile towers to build reliable telecom infrastructure and break myths regarding the alleged ill effects of EMF exposure from mobile towers.

The webinar workshop was addressed by eminent key speakers including Ravi Goel, senior DDG, DoT, North-East LSA; AK Jain, DDG (Compliance), DoT, NE LSA, Shillong; PC Sharma, director (Compliance), DoT, NE LSA, and Dr Tushar Kant Joshi, advisor, ministry of Health and director, OEM Program, Centre for Occupational and Environmental Health.

The workshop had around 200 participants including the general public, government officials, residents’ welfare associations, students, doctors, telecom service providers, infrastructure providers, and other officials.

Ravi Goel, senior DDG, DoT, North-East LSA, Shillong highlighted the need for telecom services in India and pressed on the challenges faced by the stakeholders of the industry. He mentioned, “In this era of fast-advancing digital technology, mobile users have a right to enjoy the benefits of telecommunication services seamlessly. We are venturing into an age of hyperconnectivity where the government is making every effort to densify telecom infrastructure and telecom towers are the backbone of Indian mobile communications. To magnify the efforts, the fear surrounding the theories about ill effects of EMF radiations from mobile towers must be addressed factually to dispel such misconceptions.”

Dr Tushar Kant Joshi, advisor, ministry of Health and director, OEM Programme, Centre for Occupational and Environmental Health also shared his perspective and said, “The EMF radiation is low non-ionising RF/Electromagnetic energy emitted from mobile tower antennae and mobile handsets. Scientific research has found that low-powered, non-ionising radiation emitted from cell towers has no ill effects on human health, whatsoever. Therefore, it becomes extremely essential to address the spread of misinformation and provide an authentic view of health concerns related to mobile towers. It is also important to be informed that no scientific or medical evidence is available to corroborate the argument used against mobile towers.’’