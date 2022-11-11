IOCL And Echo Fuels Dedicates 7 Bowsers For Door-To-Door Delivery Of Diesel Service Across NE

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 10: Indian Oil Corporation Limited, a Government of India PSU, in partnership with start-up FuelEnt named Echo Fuels based at Guwahati have taken a revolutionary step in fuel delivery by inaugurating the door-to-door delivery (DDD) facility of diesel in their IOCL retail outlet across North Eastern States on November 9.

- Advertisement -

The event was flagged off by Vigyan Kumar, executive director Retail Sales, N&E, IOCL and G Ramesh, ED and State head, Indian Oil AOD State Office in presence of Raja Muni Tamrakar, general manager (Retail Sales) along with other senior Indian Oil officials and the team of start-up Echo Fuels at Hotel Vivanta in witness of valued customers and other distinguished guests.

Echo Fuels’ Young directors Jain brothers have also assured to the people of North East that they have started the door-to-door delivery of fuels to fulfil the needs to factories, industries, agricultural segment, infrastructure project, hotel, hospital and other bulk customers. It will cut unnecessary expenses and shortage which incurred for carrying diesel in auto van. This will help them reducing cost of product and in turn it will be beneficial for people of North East in large. Anyone can call their helpline number 9127082222 any time to order and deliver diesel in their premises 24 X 7.

The directors of M/s Echo fuel informed that they are privileged to be associated with Indian Oil. They were thankful to IOCL for providing them the platform to serve the public at their doorstep. He also added that their aim is to bring a revolution in fuel delivery with pure quality and perfect quantity at the doorstep.

Presently, Echo Fuels is delivering diesel at customers doorstep in all seven North Eastern States, at around 60 plus towns.